Ndilo man gets 9½ years after sexually assaulting 2 women in 2017

A Ndilo man has been sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison for sexually assaulting two women after inviting them to his home to drink.

Peter Charlie Tsetta showed little emotion as the judge read her decision on Monday in N.W.T. Supreme Court. He shook his head several times as she described one of the assaults.

In sentencing the 51-year-old, Chief Justice Louise Charbonneau spoke about the "epidemic" of sexual assault in the Northwest Territories and how the trauma it generates contributes to the intergenerational trauma associated with residential school and colonialism.

Tsetta assaulted the women in May and June 2017. The victim of the May attack died of unrelated causes almost a year ago, before Tsetta's trial. During the trial, the judge heard a videotaped statement the woman gave to police and had a chance to review testimony she gave at Tsetta's preliminary inquiry.

Though separate, the attacks had a lot in common.

Both victims knew Tsetta and were on friendly terms with him. All three were part of a group of people who hang out and drink regularly in downtown Yellowknife. He assaulted them after inviting them to his place to drink. Both women said they passed out and woke up to Tsetta raping them.

The victim of the June attack, Cynthia Grandjambe, testified that after Tsetta sexually assaulted her, she almost escaped. But she said Tsetta grabbed her as she was trying to flee and sexually assaulted her again. At her request, a publication ban on any information that could identify her has been lifted.

After the sentencing, Grandjambe said, though she was hoping for a 10-year sentence, she was satisfied justice had been served.

With credit for the time he's already served since his arrest, Tsetta has five years and 11 months left on his sentence.