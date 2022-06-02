Peter Johnston acclaimed as grand chief of Council of Yukon First Nations for 3rd term

Peter Johnston will serve a third three-year term as grand chief of the Council of Yukon First Nations (CYFN).

Johnston was acclaimed to the position after nominations for the election of the grand chief closed last week. He was the only candidate.

"It's an honour, obviously, to be back in the role," he said on CBC's Midday Cafe. "I'm very happy."

A citizen and former chief of the Teslin Tlingit Council, Johnston was first elected CYFN grand chief in 2016, succeeding Ruth Massie.

Priorities

He said one of the reasons he wanted to serve another term was to help lead CYFN's 50th anniversary celebrations next year.

"I wanted to come back and help lead that legacy," he said. "I'm here because I feel obligated and responsible to carry the torch as many of our leaders and our elders, negotiators, did for, you know, 50 years, more than 50 years."

He also wants to see CYFN get its own building that is Indigenous-owned and operated.

The council is in talks with other First Nations to get that opportunity, he said.

The Yukon First Nations Education Directorate was established in the summer of 2020 and Johnston said it is starting to find its way. The directorate focuses on the needs of First Nations education in the territory and helps develop resources and programs for First Nation learners.

Johnston said he'd like to see something similar developed for health "where we can have our own health authority that's owned and operated by the First Nations governments and know how to deal with where we're at."

He said despite making some gains in the past few years, too many First Nations people are still in poverty, still suffering from addiction and still suffering from "just lack of a lot of things, unfortunately."

"So I'd like to be a part of helping getting resources to the communities to ensure that we're doing the right thing," he said.

Johnston will be sworn in for his third term at a ceremony on the traditional territory of the Selkirk First Nation in Minto Landing, Pelly Crossing, on June 28 during the CYFN general assembly.