Yellowknife's United Church minister steps down after 13 years

This Sunday, Peter Chynoweth is taking to the pulpit for the last time.

He's spent the past 13 years with Yellowknife's United Church, and 28 years with the United Church ministry across Canada.

I was just very attracted to church life ... and, I have to say, I also like to sing. - Peter Chynoweth, Yellowknife United Church minister

Chynoweth likes to joke that he spent his career as a "systems analyst in God's operating system."

Although he grew up in and around church, Chynoweth's dream when he was young was to work with computers. He spent nine years as a computer programmer, back before the days of the desktop.

Chynoweth said he doesn't want to be a 'nuisance' while the church transitions to new leadership. (Twitter)

"Around 1985 you could start taking computers home, you could buy them for yourself," he said. "So I bought my first computer. It wasn't sort of like, 'OK now I can go into ministry,' but sort of, the door opened."

Chynoweth says a lot of people believe the experience of being called to the ministry is a sudden thing, like the Damascus Road experience in the bible. In the story, Apostle Paul is walking along Damascus Road when he suddenly has a vision that turns his life around.

"Wham, you know, thunder, lightning, whatever, [that's] certainly not me," said Chynoweth.

"I was just very attracted to church life, particularly the social justice aspect of it. Jesus had a very strong pull on me as a prophet, as a priest, as a pastor, as a healer, not as a religious figure but as a person who had a very, very unique and upside down and compelling view of life. And, I have to say, I also like to sing."

'Uniting' church

Chynoweth is proud of his service in Yellowknife, but particularly proud of changes he's helped make that has made the city's United Church more open and inviting.

When interviewing to join Yellowknife's ministry, the question of same-sex marriage came up.

"I see no reason at all why we shouldn't be marrying people of the same gender: it's a justice issue, a fairness issue, so I'm completely in favour of it," he said.

Yellowknife's congregation is also extremely open and accepting, says Chynoweth, but he wanted to set it in stone.

There is a process in the United Church of Canada where individual churches can officially become "affirming ministries" which means they accept members of all sexual orientations.

Chynoweth called this an important milestone in his career.

"It was an opportunity for us as a congregation and as well for me, myself, to say, 'This is what we believe about God, this is how we understand God and God's presence in our midst,'" he said.

Taking a step back

After this Sunday, Chynoweth plans to take a step back from the church.

As the congregation adjusts to a period without a minister and eventually transitions to new leadership, he says he doesn't want to seem like a nuisance.

IN DEPTH | Keeping faith: The changing face of religion in Canada

He sees himself as a person ordained to ministry for life. It's part of who he is. So the next little while might be a bit challenging.

"I have to try to figure out what I'm going to do when the church, which is so important to my whole life in the last 29 years, what am I going to do to replace it?" he said.

"I'm still trying to figure out the answers to that question."