Person treated for injuries to hand after bear attack near Fort Simpson, N.W.T.

The Nogha Enterprises employee was treated for injuries on their hand at the community’s health center and later released.

Attack happened during a firefighter training camp

Hannah Paulson · CBC News ·
A black bear cooling off in the shade near Powerview, Man. Bears are emerging from hibernation in the N.W.T. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

At around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, a person was attacked by a black bear near Fort Simpson, N.W.T.

They were treated for injuries to their hand at the community's health centre and later released. 

It happened during an Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) firefighter training camp, which was being held by kilometre 518 along the highway to Wrigley.

Scott Gordon, the chief operating officer at Nogha Enterprises, confirmed the person who was injured is an employee at his company.

Gordon said they are conducting an investigation, which is still in its early stages, but added they are grateful the employee is OK. 

Many bears are in the process of leaving their dens after hibernating for the winter. In a post to Facebook Wednesday morning, ENR noted many of the bears it tracks are starting to emerge.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Hannah Paulson

Reporter/editor

Hannah Paulson is a reporter from the Northwest Territories. She grew up in Gameti, Yellowknife, and Liidlii Kue.

