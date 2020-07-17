Person treated for injuries to hand after bear attack near Fort Simpson, N.W.T.

At around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, a person was attacked by a black bear near Fort Simpson, N.W.T.

They were treated for injuries to their hand at the community's health centre and later released.

It happened during an Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) firefighter training camp, which was being held by kilometre 518 along the highway to Wrigley.

Scott Gordon, the chief operating officer at Nogha Enterprises, confirmed the person who was injured is an employee at his company.

Gordon said they are conducting an investigation, which is still in its early stages, but added they are grateful the employee is OK.

Many bears are in the process of leaving their dens after hibernating for the winter. In a post to Facebook Wednesday morning, ENR noted many of the bears it tracks are starting to emerge.