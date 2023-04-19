Person died at Yellowknife's day shelter, says health authority

Someone died Monday at Yellowknife's day shelter, says the N.W.T. Health and Social Services Authority.

The health authority, which operates the shelter, issued a public notice late Tuesday evening about the death.

It said the person died after being brought to the day shelter, and emergency services took them to the Stanton hospital.

"The matter was reported to both the RCMP and the N.W.T. Coroner, and NTHSSA will be undertaking internal processes to review this incident. Next of kin for the deceased individual have been notified," the health authority wrote.

It said there are counselling supports for staff and clients of the day shelter.

It added it has no more information to share at this time.