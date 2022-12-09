Permanent Yellowknife shelter delayed, no longer opening in 2023

The territorial government is pushing the timeline back on a permanent shelter in Yellowknife that's slated to be double the size of the existing day centre and sobering centre.

The department of Health and Social Services had previously said the shelter would open in 2023, but in an email to CBC News Wednesday, confirmed the project would not be ready by then. A spokesperson for the department said the shelter is still in the planning stage and money troubles are to blame for the delay.

The spokesperson said the territorial government and federal government are negotiating "to address project budget pressures."

The facility's design contract has been awarded but its construction contract is still pending. The department did not respond to questions on how much the design contract was worth. It said the final scope of the project is contingent on its negotiations with the federal government.

The facility will still be built on the proposed downtown lot on 51st Street. The spokesperson said the department hopes to have more details in the coming months.

In the meantime, the territory continues to run a temporary shelter, but advocates say shelter clients need a permanent facility in place now.

William Greenland, a traditional counselor in the Northwest Territories, said the homeless population needs a consistent place to go.

"These people are being tossed from one place to another with nothing permanent," he said.

William Greenland is a traditional counsellor in the Northwest Territories. He said every year people are left in the cold with no where to go. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

Greenland said the issue becomes pressing every winter when the temporary shelter fills up and people are left in the cold.

"You can't get anybody else in there and there's nowhere else for them to go."

When the facility does open, Greenland said he hopes it will offer services that helps shelter-goers create change in their lives.

"Get them back on their feet again rather than just housing them there," he said.

In 2021, the City of Yellowknife conducted a point-in-time homeless count that said 312 people were experiencing homelessness in the capital.

As a longtime advocate for people experiencing homelessness, Lydia Bardak says she feels protective of that population and worries they don't have access to necessary services.

"There's clearly a need," Bardak said, adding she's often approached for money or food.

"People have to resort to begging on the streets."

Lydia Bardak is a longtime advocate for people experiencing homelessness. She said she feels protective of that population and that 'there's clearly a need' for the new shelter. (Andrew Pacey/CBC)

Renée Sanderson, the executive director of Yellowknife Women's Society, echoes Bardak and Greenland's concerns and adds the territory is investing in the wrong priorities.

"I'm sure that if they're going to build this shelter it'll be full, there's no doubt about that," she said. "It's just, I think we should redirect our vision maybe and look at permanent housing instead of shelter."

Like Greenland, Sanderson said the focus needs to be on supporting residents to get back on their feet.

"Homelessness is a huge issue, we all know that. But as long as we keep building shelters, there will be people that stay in there," Sanderson said.

"It's that permanent housing that we're missing. I think once we are able to get that, we will see a decrease in usage of shelters."