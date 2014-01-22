People in Hay River confused by slew of stolen polar bear licence plates

Special screws that make it hard for people to steal licence plates are something Jean Ramsay never knew she needed.

"I have heard many stories about them being stolen elsewhere, but not here," she told CBC.

Ramsay was one of around five people on her residential street in Hay River who woke up Sunday morning to find their polar bear licence plates gone.

"I looked around and saw four vehicles beside mine and one in my neighbour's driveway. The guy who didn't have his plate stolen said he has those anti-theft screws."

Ramsay's neighbour, Robert Bouchard, said he didn't notice his missing plate at first.

"Well, I mean, obviously, you don't check the back of your truck every time [to make sure] that there's a plate on it," he told CBC.

"But, you know, we don't know why. Is it some kids doing a prank or is it somebody trying to use plates for crime? Is it someone selling individuals the plates on eBay? "

Some polar bear plates are going for more than $250 on the online auction site.

Robert Bouchard posted this photo of his truck and licence plate on Facebook asking people to keep an eye out for his missing plate. (Courtesy of Robert Bouchard)

Bouchard reported the incident to RCMP. It turned out their small street wasn't the only area in town hit by plate thieves.

On Monday, Hay River RCMP issued a press release saying they were investigating a report of vandalism and licence plate theft from a number of vehicles at a business on Industrial Drive, about two kilometers from where Bouchard and Ramsay live.

Bouchard said having to pay $25 for a new plate for his truck is an inconvenience, but getting new screws for that plate is a hassle.

"Obviously, they're stealing licence plates, so they're not concerned about throwing screws around. So I'm just at the local Ford dealership trying to find a couple of screws so I can put the new plate back on and find a way to [fasten] it down so it doesn't happen again," he said.

Anyone with information on the stolen plates is asked to call Hay River RCMP at 874-1111 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.