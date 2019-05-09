Two charged with murder in death of Pelly Crossing man

Two women in Yukon have been charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators from Yukon RCMP's Major Crimes Unit laid the charges on May 16th, 2019, nearly a year-and-a half after the death of 37-year-old Derek Edwards of Pelly Crossing.

Police say Charabelle Maureen Silverfox, 27, and Lynzee Harriott Silverfox, 21, are in custody and scheduled to appear in Whitehorse Territorial Court on Friday, May 17th.

RCMP say the charges were laid with support from units within the Yukon RCMP, and from RCMP in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

They're also thanking Edwards family, the Selkirk First Nation and the community of Pelly Crossing for their patience and support.