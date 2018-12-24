3 'Pelly mutts' and grandma Scrooge: Yukon students adapt A Christmas Carol

A tale that's been told many times on stage, in film and in books has been updated once again, this time in Pelly Crossing, Yukon.

Students at Eliza Van Bibber School adapted Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol to reflect local Northern Tutchone culture, and staged it last week.

Riley Gill, a student in Grade 10, said for starters, there was no Ebenezer Scrooge. That's because in a matriarchal culture like Northern Tutchone, the grandmother would be the boss.

Ebenezer edited out: The Pelly Crossing version of the play didn't even feature Scrooge, because 'the boss' in a matriarchal culture would be a grandmother. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

"We adapted it towards Pelly Crossing, so it was adapted to be a grandma — a mean grandma. She is still rich and she makes me do everything because she is the boss," Gill said.

Another change was exorcising the three ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. They were replaced in the play by the "three Pelly mutts" — wandering dogs who bring a message.

"We actually adapted them to dogs because it wasn't really appropriate to have ghosts, in Northern Tutchone culture," Gill said.

Tyra Gill was another student in the play who worked on the changes. Her character, based on the ghost Jacob Marley from Dickens's version, rattles chains, but they're not the chains of a tortured spirit trying to avoid eternal damnation.

"I have chains in the play but they're for grandma's dogs," she said. "Pretty much it was just, make it more appropriate for everyone than having three ghosts and a bunch of dead people."

A Christmas moose is shared

Rena Simon, 14, was the lead writer of the adapted play and was also the star of the show, playing the grandma version of Scrooge.

She says the play ended with the sharing of food — but not turkey.

In the play, the grandmother tosses someone a prop rifle and sends them hunting.

No Christmas turkey: 'I send someone to shoot a moose for me,' explained Rena Simon, 14, who played the grandmother in the play. (Mile Dembeck)

"I send someone to shoot a moose for me and then I go to Riley's house and then someone brings out this moose and then I say 'Merry Christmas.' And that's the end of the play," she said.

Alex James, a teacher at Eliza Van Bibber school, says he was really impressed with the students' work and how they came to their decisions.

"It is not really appropriate in Northern Tutchone culture to joke about someone's death. So we talked a lot about it — about how we could do it, how we could do it to adapt the story and what could be funny," he said.

"We didn't want to go dark with anything because kids [were] going to be watching this as well as elders in the community. We don't want to be making too much light of things," he said.

James says it wasn't the first time a Christmas tale was adapted. Last year, students performed How the Grinch Stole Christmas with local flair.

"Instead of 'Whos', it was 'dun' — which is Northern Tutchone for 'people.' We had some Northern Tutchone words, we had shout-outs to some people in the community, so the community enjoyed that one a lot," he said.