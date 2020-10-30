Wrigley, N.W.T. First Nation has acclaimed chief, council after half of candidates booted from race

The Pehdzeh Ki First Nation in Wrigley, N.W.T., has a new, acclaimed, chief and council after more than half of the candidates who put their names forward for a planned election were disqualified.

The community was scheduled to have an election on Nov. 16 with advanced polls open on Nov. 13.

But according to an official election result notice, dated Thursday and posted to the First Nation's Facebook page, only four council candidates and one chief candidate remain in the running, seemingly making them the acclaimed new leaders.

The notice was signed by Electoral Officer Kelly Lafferty, the same day of the nomination deadline for the election.

Lloyd Moses is the new acclaimed chief of the First Nation while the contender, Maurice Moses, the former Chief of the community, was disqualified.

Maurice Moses was elected as chief of the Pehdzeh Ki First Nation in 2017. His tenure was marked by turnover on council, with six people resigning their council positions on two occasions, according to previous interviews by CBC News with community members.

Ernie Moses, Erwin Cli, Michael Pelissey and Mary Clillie were acclaimed as councillors. Darcy E. Moses, David Moses, Wendy Moses, George Moses, Tim Lennie, and Rose Moses were all disqualified.

According to a previous election notice, the community was meant to elect six councillors.

More to come.