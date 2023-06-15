MLAs pay tribute to late Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in elder Peggy Kormendy and her 'enduring legacy'

Yukon MLAs paid tribute this week to Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in elder and former chief Peggy Kormendy, who died earlier this spring.

Kormendy was remembered as a beloved mentor and leader whose legacy endures within her First Nation and throughout the Yukon.

"Peggy's teachings and powerful influence continue to resonate, reminding us of the impact one person can have fostering a community," said Minister Jeanie McLean, at a special sitting of the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday in Dawson City, where Kormendy lived.

Tuesday's sitting in Dawson was to mark the 125th anniversary of the creation of the Yukon territory.

Kormendy was the first female chief of the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in, and was among the witnesses who signed the First Nation's final agreement in 1998. She died in March at age 86.

McLean — one of three Indigenous female MLAs to pay tribute to Kormendy — described the elder as a staunch advocate for the environment, saying the former chief had been outspoken in urging the territorial government to protect the Peel Watershed region when the land use plan for the area was in question.

She was "a remarkable individual who left an enduring legacy," McLean said.

Kormendy with a group of young people at a culture camp at the historic Forty Mile townsite, about two hours down river from Dawson City, in 2017. (Allison Kormendy)

One of Kormendy's proudest feats — relayed many times in stories, according to McLean — was the time she pulled an 84-pound salmon from the Yukon River.

Vuntut Gwitchin MLA Annie Blake recalled a layover she had in Dawson City, en route to her home in Old Crow, when she paid a visit to Kormendy. Blake described Kormendy's "gentle smile and large, loving presence."

"I was in awe of the beautiful elder she was, and I thought how lucky her grandchildren are to have Peggy as a grandmother," Blake said.

She recalled how as she was leaving, Kormendy gave her some dried fish, flowers, and some candies for the road.

"She gently held my hand, wished me luck, and thanked me for visiting. This is how I will remember Peggy — as an elder of strength and grace," Blake recalled.

Kormendy at her 83rd birthday in 2019. (Allison Kormendy)

"Peggy reminded me that you can be fierce yet gentle, you can be firm yet kind, you can be strict yet loving. You can have hard conversations yet remain respectful."

Porter Creek North MLA Geraldine Van Bibber described Kormendy as someone who ensured that "the old ways" were not forgotten, while also adapting to changing times.

"Her wisdom and strength added so much to our territory," Van Bibber said.

Van Bibber also mentioned how Kormendy's favourite colour was purple.

"As I drove here yesterday, the lupins were everywhere and I thought of Peggy," she said.