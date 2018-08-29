Peel River ferry back in service, some delays expected
The Peel River ferry has restored services after a temporary shut down earlier this week.
High water levels were making it dangerous for the ferry to cross, and the territorial government said it needed to wait until the water was lower before running the service again.
In a tweet, the N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure warned people that there may still be some delays because it is doing maintenance on the landings.
Jayleen Robertson, assistant deputy minister for the Department of Infrastructure, said on Tuesday that the high water was picking up debris off the shoreline, which created a hazard.
Some tourists were left stranded in McPherson while they waited for the water levels to come back down.
