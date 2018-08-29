Skip to Main Content
Peel River ferry back in service, some delays expected

Peel River ferry back in service, some delays expected

The ferry shut down on Monday because of high water levels. It is now open to the public.

Peel River ferry back open, but delays expected due to maintenance on the landings

CBC News ·
The ferry service has been restored following a brief shut down starting Monday. (William Firth/CBC)

The Peel River ferry has restored services after a temporary shut down earlier this week.

High water levels were making it dangerous for the ferry to cross, and the territorial government said it needed to wait until the water was lower before running the service again. 

In a tweet, the N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure warned people that there may still be some delays because it is doing maintenance on the landings. 

Jayleen Robertson, assistant deputy minister for the Department of Infrastructure, said on Tuesday that the high water was picking up debris off the shoreline, which created a hazard.

Some tourists were left stranded in McPherson while they waited for the water levels to come back down.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us