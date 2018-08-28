Peel River ferry temporarily halted due to high water levels

The Peel River ferry has been temporarily stopped due to high water levels. The ferry will start back up again when the water goes down, but there's no telling when that will be.

"Hopefully they will subside pretty soon," said Jayleen Robertson, assistant deputy minister for the Department of Infrastructure.

"Any time there is high water, it's picking up quite a bit of debris off the shoreline, and really becomes quite a big hazard for ferry operations."

She said the high water levels also impact the landings and create a safety hazard for travellers.

Robertson said it's not uncommon for the ferry to have short outages this time of year. The department also stopped the ferry last September.

"We are always at the whim of weather and precipitation and water levels."

She said the water level "does come down quite quickly" when there is drier weather. And they have crews ready to go when that happens.

'This is a major bottleneck'

Some tourists have been left stranded in Fort McPherson while they wait for the water levels to come down.

Hank Schellenberg is trying to get back home to B.C., after visiting Tuktoyaktuk with his partner.

He got into Fort McPherson on Monday night, but doesn't know when he'll be able to get on the ferry to leave.

"This is a very small hotel and it is full," said Schellenberg. "Everyone is standing around and wondering, 'what's next?'"

"This is a major bottleneck on the whole road."

He said he went over to the ferry Tuesday at 9 a.m., but the landing was "all under water."

"There was nobody there."

So for now, he and his partner plan to make the most of their time in the community.