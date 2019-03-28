The Pehdzeh Ki First Nation in Wrigley, N.W.T, has left the Dehcho First Nations and its land-claim negotiation process.

Pehdzeh Ki Chief Maurice Moses told CBC News on Wednesday that his council voted unanimously to leave the organization, which governs First Nations in the Dehcho region, because of what he calls a "lack of support."

Moses says the community will soon begin its own land-claim negotiation process with the Government of the Northwest Territories and the federal government.

"We want to govern ourselves because we have a lot to put on the table. There's no support, so there's no point sitting there with them any longer, so that's why we walked away," Moses said.

"I think we should govern our own land and our own ways of how to deal with everything that's coming."

Walked out of meeting

Moses first expressed his desire to leave the Dehcho First Nations during a leadership meeting in February. Pehdzeh Ki members walked out of that meeting.

Chief Maurice Moses says his community will soon begin its own land-claim and self-government negotiations with the territorial and federal governments. (Submitted by Maurice Moses)

The next day, Moses wrote about the walkout in a scathing letter titled, "Walking out — speaks for itself," addressed to Gladys Norwegian, grand chief of the Dehcho First Nations. He said his community had received little support from the group.

The Dehcho First Nations is currently negotiating a land-claim and self-government agreement on behalf of most of the First Nations and Métis in the Dehcho region.

That Dehcho negotiation process began in 1999, according to the website for the territory's Department of Executive and Indigenous Affairs. In 2019, the negotiations set aside conversations on lands and resources to instead focus solely on self-government.

Moses said his community is also frustrated with how slowly the negotiations have been proceeding.

'This was in the talks for a long time'

This isn't the first time that Pehdzeh Ki First Nation has discussed walking away from the Dehcho process. In 2012, then-chief Tim Lennie told the Dehcho assembly that nothing has happened with land-claim negotiations since day one and he was considering a formal withdrawal.

"This was in the talks for a long time. The chief before me was talking about it," said Moses.

"Over the three years of my term, I haven't seen no support, no nothing from the Dehcho First Nation."

The Acho Dene Koe First Nation in Fort Liard, N.W.T., was the first community to pull out of the organization almost 10 years ago. It has since begun its own land-claim negotiations with the federal and territorial governments.

The community of Nahanni Butte also left the Dehcho negotiation process in 2017, but rejoined the claim two years later.

CBC News contacted Dehcho Grand Chief Gladys Norwegian for comment, but have yet to hear back.