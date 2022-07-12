This woman has photographed nearly every person in Fort Providence, N.W.T.

In the early 2000s, Pearl Leishman came across a book called "Our Elders." It was a research project published in 1987 that featured photos of elders from her community of Fort Providence, N.WT. When she realized nothing had been published since, she began snapping pictures.

"The plan was to go out and try to get a story from community members," said Leishman.

Since then, Leishman has been collecting the stories of the people of Fort Providence through photography for 20 years, creating a snapshot of the community's history through two photo books and a Facebook page.

Leishman is a well-known member of the Fort Providence community. She grew up there and is the executive director of the Fort Providence Metis Council. Her familiarity with the community made this project ideal for her, according to Leishman.

Allen Farcy sitting by the bank on the Mackenzie River in one of Leishman's portraits. (Pearl Leishman)

"I like to share the photos and I like to talk to people. I'm not shy to talk to local people. Everyone seems to know who I am."

Leishman finds her subjects by hanging out in common gathering places. She recalls heading out to the picnic tables by the river where many people gather to enjoy the view. She would approach them and ask to take their picture. She also likes to attend a lot of community events.

Leishman says the goal of her page is to bring the community together.

"I kind of realized we have the older generation that do not know the younger generation, and also the younger generation doesn't know the older generation. So by seeing community members they'll know their names," said Leishman.

She estimates that she has photographed the faces of anywhere between 500 and a thousand Fort Providence residents and visitors. She says she has an estimated 20,000 photos stored on USBs somewhere in her house.

Her favourite photo?

A picture of Margaret Sabourin, Corine Bonnetrouge, and Chief Joachim Bonnetrouge published in her 2010 book Fort Providence, NT Canada .

Leishman's favourite photo is one she took of Margaret Sabourin and Corine Bonnetrouge greeting Chief Joachim Bonnetrouge. (Pearl Leishman)

"They were having a drum dance by the Friendship Centre and I captured a photo of Elder Margaret Sabourin coming to see Joachim after he had won his position of chief," said Leishman.

Leishman also published a second book in 2011 . Both books were dedicated to elders the community had recently lost.

More recently, Leishman started the Facebook group Community People of Ft. Providence .

She made the switch to social media in 2021 when she realized it was difficult to go back and look at all the photos stored on her old computer.

The page has accumulated 543 members. Fort Providence has a population of 618, according to 2021 census data.

A photo of Edna Lesage, Celine Lesage, and Antione Canadien taken in 2015. (Pearl Leishman)

The community has enjoyed the photos she shares on the page, Leishman says, especially in light of the pandemic.

"Because of COVID, nobody was traveling … So seeing local people and also people out of town on the site — they're really enjoying the pictures," said Leishman. "They're happy to see their relatives, their friends, their cousins and acquaintances on the site, and they're happy that they are doing good."

Leishman is planning to soon publish a collection of her most recent photos she's shared in a third photo book.