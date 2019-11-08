Skip to Main Content
Alaska university taking PB&J as payment for parking tickets
Alaska university taking PB&J as payment for parking tickets

Anyone with unpaid parking fines at the University of Alaska's Anchorage campus has the option to reduce or cover the cost of their tickets with peanut butter and jelly.

Officials say the food goes to students in need

The Associated Press ·
KTUU-TV reported the university would take donations for their annual payment tradition until Friday to help combat student hunger.

University officials say each person could use peanut butter and jelly payments for two citations issued within the past 45 days.

The University of Alaska Anchorage is taking donations for their annual payment tradition until Nov. 8 to help combat student hunger. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

Officials say two 16-ounce jars offer a $10 credit, three jars offer a $35 credit and five jars offer a $60 credit.

Officials say any unopened commercially produced nut butter-almond, cashew, peanut butter or any flavour jam, jelly, marmalade or preserves would be accepted. 

