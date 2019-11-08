Alaska university taking PB&J as payment for parking tickets
Anyone with unpaid parking fines at the University of Alaska's Anchorage campus has the option to reduce or cover the cost of their tickets with peanut butter and jelly.
KTUU-TV reported the university would take donations for their annual payment tradition until Friday to help combat student hunger.
Officials say the food goes to students in need.
University officials say each person could use peanut butter and jelly payments for two citations issued within the past 45 days.
Officials say two 16-ounce jars offer a $10 credit, three jars offer a $35 credit and five jars offer a $60 credit.
Officials say any unopened commercially produced nut butter-almond, cashew, peanut butter or any flavour jam, jelly, marmalade or preserves would be accepted.
