Paulatuk RCMP recover human remains on Hornaday River

RCMP in Paulatuk, N.W.T., discovered human remains on Monday.

According to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, officers were notified of the remains on the Hornaday River, which is about 10 kilometres from the hamlet.

"RCMP have entered into an investigation as to the discovery of unidentified remains. No further information on what items have been recovered will be provided," the statement said.

The territory's chief coroner has requested a forensic examination of the remains, which the news release said can take months "or even in excess of a year depending on the type of analysis that is required."

"RCMP are aware of the interest of the public and concern of families that are hoping for answers in this discovery. Our members are working with N.W.T. Coroner Services to bring comfort and closure to those concerned," RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon said in the statement.

Last September people in the community searched for a man believed to have drowned while crossing the Hornaday River on an ATV. There's no word on if the two incidents are related.