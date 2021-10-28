This former N.W.T. civil servant says he told Jean Chrétien about abuse in residential schools in 1972

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

A former civil servant in the Northwest Territories says he personally told former prime minister Jean Chrétien about abuses in residential schools during a trip by the then-minister of Indian Affairs to the N.W.T. in 1972.

Robinson worked in the N.W.T. from 1969 to 1974 as the Northwest Territories first director of curriculum development for schools.

In an opinion piece he wrote in the Chronicle Herald newspaper Thursday, he said during his tenure, information came to Yellowknife about children trying to make their way home from residential schools in Churchill, M.B., only never to be seen or heard from again. He said that information was forwarded to Chrétien in Ottawa but never acknowledged.

Paul Robinson says he was dismayed and angered when he heard the comments Jean Chrétien made about residential schools. (Submitted by: Elaine Robinson)

Robinson, 83, who now lives in Dartmouth, N.S., said he also attempted to raise the issue with Chrétien while he was visiting the territory for the opening of the Chief Jimmy Bruneau School in 1972.

"The comments, of a rank, junior civil servant, which I was, are not to be taken seriously. That's just the way the system works," he told CBC News.

"When you indicate that children are dying, I mean, you can't talk about that. You shouldn't talk about that. Because that reflects on a system that was, well to say it wasn't working is to understate the case. It was failing the majority of the population living north of the 60th parallel. And that's not right."

During an appearance on Radio-Canada's Tout le monde en parle, Chrétien said none of his officials ever told him about abuse at residential schools while he was minister.

Robinson does not believe him.

"Chrétien had to know when he was minister, that things like this were going on," he said.

"It dismayed me. It angered me."

Attempts to reach Chrétien through a family spokesperson Thursday were not successful.

Jean Chrétien and Chief Jimmy Bruneau at the opening of the Chief Jimmy Bruneau School in Edzo (Behchokǫ̀) in 1972. (NWT Archives/Native Communications Society fonds - Native Press photograph collection/N-2018-010: 0643)

In 1972, Chrétien visited the N.W.T. for the opening of the Chief Jimmy Bruneau School in Edzo, a neighbourhood community of Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., about an hour northwest of Yellowknife.

Robinson was there, and said he had the opportunity to briefly meet with Chrétien. Robinson and his colleagues had set up a display of some of the curriculum they had developed, including textbooks in the Dogrib language. Robinson said they were trying to create curriculum that reflected the people of the territory, in their own language.

Robinson said a display of pictures showing northern traditional games caught the eye of Chrétien.

"So this sort of prompted a conversation of, well, what are you up to?" he said.

"And that sort of led into, well, frankly, some of the things that I was really, really disturbed by that I was experiencing."

'The children were transformed'

Robinson said when he came North to Yellowknife with his family in 1969 from Edmonton, he had no idea of land claims and the diverse languages and cultures in the territory.

A trip to Churchill would come to define his impression of residential schools and the impact it had on the children who were sent there from what was then known as the Keewatin district, a section of the Northwest Territories, and present day Kivalliq Region in western Nunavut.

"Almost immediately, the children were transformed," he said.

"And if you're a witness to this and are not moved by it ... frankly, you must have a heart of stone."

In the opinion piece, Robinson also describes a work trip he took to Montreal to attend a Northern Science Conference in 1974.

He said he was struck by the fact just there wasn't a single Indigenous person invited.

"And not one single person who lived in the North was actually in that room, except me, which made no sense whatsoever," he said.

Robinson describes himself as an outspoken troublemaker. He said he remembers standing up and saying something like, "yeah, let's keep the people dumb."

He said the comment was picked up by the media.

"It was horrendous to just be in a situation where you're talking about the North, you're talking about the people who called the North home, and they aren't even in the room."

Eventually, he said his outspoken nature led to his firing.

"I don't think if I went back today I would be any more mellow," he said.

"Hopefully there have been radical changes. That would be my wish for everybody, is that things have improved dramatically so that the children can have a chance to be educated in their own languages."

How to get help

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and for those triggered by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.