Iqaluit city council to address anti-Pride remarks at Tuesday's meeting

Iqaluit City Coun. Paul Quassa is facing criticism from his fellow councillors after raising concerns about the Pride flag being painted on some crosswalks around Nunavut's capital.

Quassa delivered the remarks during a finance committee meeting on Monday night, during a discussion about road infrastructure.

"Sometimes people are concerned about [the crosswalks]," Quassa said in Inuktitut, translated by interpreters at the meeting.

"Not the Qallunaaq, the Inuit. It is not the Inuit culture. Our children, those who go to school, they have to be kids. While they're kids, they cannot think like adults yet. Some Inuit are concerned."

Quassa went on to say he was simply relaying concerns he had heard from other Inuit.

"This is a very new idea for us, the Pride idea," he said. "Some people were concerned about the kids way of thinking. I've seen the Pride colours on the roads near the high school and middle school. I'm not in support of this, I'm not against it. It's just not Inuit culture. Not many Inuit are happy about this."

In May, city council approved the painting of Pride flags at crosswalks outside of three of the city's schools.

Quassa's remarks prompted a quick rebuke from fellow Coun. Kyle Sheppard, who said he was "extremely disappointed" in Quassa's comments.

"There are hundreds of LGBTQ Inuit, and other people, who would disagree with you wholeheartedly," Sheppard said.

Coun. Romeyn Stevenson also responded to Quassa's remarks, saying if Quassa was relaying concerns from the community, then perhaps there's a misunderstanding on what the Pride flag is all about.

"Those colours are representing a pride in oneself, inclusion and care for others. And those aren't new ideas and they're not ideas that Inuit don't espouse," Stevenson said.

"Inclusion and making kids feel like they're accepted for who they are, that I've witnessed in this society, and this culture, and this town. That's what those colours represent. Making people feel pride in who they are and allowing them to know that they're accepted for who they are."

Quassa's remarks are expected to be addressed at the city council meeting on Tuesday night. Several councillors reached by CBC declined comment until after the meeting. Attempts to reach Quassa for comment were unsuccessful.