Kinngait man charged after weekend shooting incident locked down community

A 28-year-old man has been charged with 13 offences after Kinngait, Nunavut, was put under temporary lockdown this weekend during an active shooter situation.

Paul Etungat is from the community, formally known as Cape Dorset. He was arrested on Saturday and has now been formally charged.

He surrendered on Saturday and was taken into custody without incident. The RCMP's containment team and crisis negotiators were flown in to the community to help the local officers.

Etungat is charged with sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, discharging a firearm recklessly and uttering threats as well as several other offences.

He was remanded into custody by a justice of the peace. His next court appearance is June 2.