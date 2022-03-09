Crown, defence close trial of retired Whitehorse teacher accused of sexually assaulting student in '80s

The trial of a retired Whitehorse teacher accused of sexually assaulting a former student in the '80s wrapped up this week, with the Crown and defence asking the judge to consider two very different versions of events.

The Crown painted a picture of a teacher abusing his position to take advantage of a disadvantaged, vulnerable girl, while the defence accused the complainant of creating a fanciful, disturbing narrative over a consensual relationship.

Paul Deuling is facing one count of indecent assault and four counts of sexual assault. He was previously facing two counts of indecent assault and three counts of sexual assault, but the Crown opted to proceed with the alternate charges Sept. 28.

Deuling's trial, which began Sept. 12, focused on the testimony of his former student, who's name is covered by a publication ban. The woman met Deuling when she was in Grade 5 at Jack Hulland Elementary School. He taught or coached her there and at the nearby junior high school, and was also in contact with her after she moved on to F.H. Collins Secondary School.

The woman, on the witness stand, alleged Deuling would use her to help demonstrate sports plays or throws to other students at school and as part of that, would stand behind and press himself into her. She alleged she could feel his penis against her body.

She also alleged Deuling sexually assaulted her several times, beginning in her Grade 9 year when she accused him of kissing her on the lips in his office. The woman also alleged Deuling pulled her to the ground and sexually assaulted her when they were on a run in the summer before she started Grade 12, again when they were camping in a remote area that fall and then repeatedly over the course of two years after she left school.

The Crown called nine other witnesses to testify, including the woman's ex-step mothers and other school employees.

The defence did not call any witnesses. Deuling did not testify.

Woman 'unwavering' about not consenting, Crown says

In his closing arguments, Crown attorney Ben Eberhard acknowledged the only direct evidence of the alleged assaults came from the woman; there were no witnesses to any of the incidents.

However, Eberhard argued she had proven herself a credible witness who was able to recall each alleged assault in detail and was "unwavering" about not consenting to any sexual activity with Deuling.

"She was not rattled in cross-examination.... At the end of the day, the truth does shine through her evidence," Eberhard said.

Eberhard also highlighted what he said was Deuling's position of power and authority over the woman. The woman was 20 years younger than Deuling and met him as a child with a difficult life at home, Eberhard said, and it wasn't hard to understand why the dynamic would have continued even after Deuling stopped teaching her.

"This was a vulnerable individual and Mr. Deuling was in a position … where he exploited a dynamic that had been created over seven-plus years," Eberhard said.

"These were not two people of equal power dealing with each other."

He added that any lack of resistance from the woman to Deuling's alleged advances must not be equated to consent, nor should any "adverse" inferences be drawn from the fact she didn't report the alleged assaults to authorities at the time.

While the woman is an adult now, Eberhard added, it is important to remember she was testifying to things she'd experienced through the eyes of a child, and he argued any misremembering of "peripheral details" should not be held too harshly against her.

Woman 'lied under oath," defence argues

Deuling's lawyer Richard Fowler, meanwhile, claimed it was clear the woman had "lied under oath." He described the woman's testimony about the severe childhood abuse she faced at home as an "extensive body of evidence that's simply made up" and something that tainted her evidence.

The woman's ex-step-mothers, allegedly responsible for the abuse, both denied on the witness stand having harmed her, Fowler said, and the abuse was not corroborated by her siblings' testimony either.

This was important, Fowler argued, because the woman's home-life "permeates" all her evidence; she used it to explain how she reacted to Deuling's alleged advances and assaults, claiming she was used to being hurt by adults. As well, the woman testified the first alleged sexual assault occurred in the context of her going to Deuling's office after her father and step-mother got into a heated argument that caused her to miss school out of distress. Fowler said there was no evidence of that argument taking place.

Fowler reiterated the defence's stance that the woman and Deuling entered a consensual romantic relationship around her Grade 12 year, arguing by that point, Deuling had not taught her for two years and no longer held the same power or authority over her. He pointed to other witnesses who testified they saw Deuling and the woman as a "couple" who attended social events together, and argued it was "simply unbelievable" the woman would visit Deuling's residence once a week over the course of two years "under compulsion."

"The Crown has not proved beyond a reasonable doubt that [the relationship] was non-consensual," Fowler said.

Fowler also argued the woman's misremembering of dates and details, such as when Deuling first taught her and whether there had been clear or "privacy" glass in Deuling's office, as evidence of her unreliability.

Yukon territorial court deputy judge Brian Neal will deliver a written verdict in December.