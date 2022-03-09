Retired Whitehorse teacher found guilty of sexual assault on former student, not guilty on 4 other charges

A now-retired Whitehorse teacher has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a former student in the mid-'80s but was acquitted on four other charges.

Yukon territorial court deputy judge Brian Neal, in a decision that took nearly two-and-a-half hours to read Friday, found that Paul Deuling, now 73, had non-consensual sex with the complainant while camping with her in a remote area.

At the time, the woman, whose name is under a publication ban, was a 17-year-old high school student he'd previously taught.

Neal found Deuling not guilty of three other historical counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault on a female.

The verdict comes after a judge-alone trial this fall.

While the RCMP laid charges against Deuling in 2019, the allegations date back to between January 1980 and December 1988.

The complainant, now in her 50s, was the Crown's key witness. She met Deuling in the second half of her Grade 5 year at Jack Hulland Elementary School and was taught or coached by him there and at the nearby junior high school. She also was in contact with him after moving on to F.H. Collins Secondary School and after she left school.

At trial, the woman testified she had an abusive home life and came to see Deuling as a trusted figure. However, she alleged he began using her to demonstrate sports plays during gym class or practices and would press his crotch into her back. She also alleged that in her Grade 9 year, he kissed her on the lips in his office; that he sexually assaulted her in a wooded area during a run in the summer between Grades 11 and 12, again during a camping trip when she was in Grade 12, and then repeatedly over the course of about two years after she left school.

The Crown called several additional witnesses including the woman's siblings and former step-mothers as well as other retired teachers and principals.

Deuling did not take the stand.

In closing arguments, the Crown argued Deuling took advantage of his position of power, authority and trust over the years to coerce the complainant into having sex when she didn't want to. The defence, meanwhile, accused the woman of lying and claimed she entered a consensual relationship with Deuling as a teen.

Woman's testimony inconsistent in several areas, judge finds

Neal acknowledged throughout his decision that gaps in witnesses' memories about peripheral details were mostly understandable given they were asked to recall events from nearly 40 years ago, and, in the woman's case, things from her childhood and teen years.

However, he noted some inconsistencies in the woman's testimony that he said cast doubt on whether she was reliably recalling certain events.

Among the issues were the woman's claim that she grew up in an abusive household. Neal said the testimony of the woman's siblings didn't align with that and the woman's former step-mother, whom the woman accused of physical abuse and neglect, strongly denied the allegations.

Neal also noted the woman at times changed her testimony, such as when she described the window in Deuling's office as dark glass, then privacy glass and one-way glass. That was relevant, Neal said, because it spoke to her ability to remember the circumstances immediately before an alleged assault and called into question whether she accurately recalled what happened.

As well, Neal said in some cases, the difference between the woman's statements to police and what she said on the witness stand were concerning — for example, she didn't tell police Deuling had put his arm across her throat during the alleged sexual assault in the woods.

Neal found other parts of her testimony unlikely, such as Deuling allegedly pressing himself against her in front of other students and staff during sports demonstrations. He also found there was reasonable doubt as to whether the sexual activity between Deuling and the woman after she left school was non-consensual, noting that while her life was "complex" at the time, she had, at that point, reasonable control and autonomy over her life and decisions.

'Detailed and specific' testimony leads to lone guilty finding

However, Neal said the woman gave "very detailed and specific" testimony about a camping trip Deuling took her on in Grade 12. While Neal couldn't make a firm finding on how the woman ended up on the trip — she had testified Deuling told her he was taking her to a basketball or sports camp — he accepted as fact that the woman's father dropped her off at a school parking lot and Deuling then drove her in his truck to a remote area where she helped him set up a tent.

Neal said the woman was able to recall in detail that it had been cold, that she hadn't been adequately dressed or packed for winter conditions and what the interior of Deuling's truck looked like. She also testified that Deuling had non-consensual sex with her the night they arrived and again in the morning and could recall the circumstances and how she felt physically and emotionally leading up, during and after the sexual assaults.

The woman was "unshaken" during cross-examination about her recollections, Neal said. He also found she was vulnerable at the time — they were in a remote area with no one else around, she was dependent on Deuling for food and shelter, and she was a high school student while he was a teacher, albeit at another school, about 20 years her senior — and didn't have any choice but to comply with Deuling's advances, who which he did not seek her consent.

Neal found Deuling guilty of one sexual assault in relation to that incident, but was not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that Deuling committed other assaults.

The case will return to court next year for sentencing.