Yukon court hears appeal of retired Whitehorse teacher convicted of sexually assaulting ex-student in the '80s

The Yukon Court of Appeal heard the case of a retired Whitehorse teacher convicted of sexually assaulting a former student in the '80s on Friday, with his lawyer asking for the conviction to be overturned.

Paul Deuling was found guilty of one count of sexual assault against Desire Mitchell following a judge-alone trial last year.

However, Dueling's lawyer Richard Fowler argued there were "widespread" issues with Mitchell's testimony, and also took issue with what he said was the "compartmentalization" of her evidence.

Deuling was charged with five offences in 2019, after Mitchell accused him of sexually touching and assaulting her over the course of several years in the '80s. The two met when Mitchell was in Grade 5 and Deuling was a teacher.

Deputy territorial court judge Brian Neal acquitted Deuling on four charges, but found him guilty of sexually assaulting Mitchell when she was 17 after taking her camping in a remote area. He sentenced Deuling to three years in prison.

Deuling filed an appeal and was released on bail.

Mitchell's name was previously subject to a publication ban, which she had lifted in August. Neither she nor Dueling were present in court Friday.

Fowler cited a list of issues Neal had noted about Mitchell's testimony, including "detailed allegations" that she had been abused by her stepmother.

In their own testimony, the stepmother "thoroughly refuted" the allegations, and Mitchell's siblings said they didn't recall any abuse. Neal found the stepmother credible and said he wasn't convinced she'd ever abused Mitchell.

Fowler argued Mitchell was either "lying under oath" or repeating "dreams," either of which was "devastating" to her credibility.

Mitchell's home-life, he said, was significant because throughout her testimony, she talked about how growing up in an abusive environment shaped her behaviour, including coming to see Deuling as an "escape."

Turning to the sexual assault conviction, Fowler questioned why Neal "suddenly" believed Mitchell when he identified credibility and reliability issues with her other testimony, including about another alleged sexual assault she said occurred weeks before.

Fowler argued portions of Mitchell's testimony made no sense, including when she said she and Deuling got to the remote area in the morning and set up a tent in the evening, but provided "no evidence" about what happened in the 10 hours in-between. She'd also testified that it was between -10 C and -20 C and that she wasn't wearing warm clothing; Fowler said it was "highly unbelievable" that she was outside for 10 hours in those conditions. Fowler also said she gave "almost bizarre" testimony about Deuling shooting and skinning a bear after the sexual assault, which she didn't mention in her police statement.

While Neal said Mitchell was "largely unshaken" in cross-examination, Fowler argued that wasn't accurate — she couldn't provide a clear reason for the purpose of the trip, and misidentified the highway they'd driven on.

Fowler also said Neal failed to reconcile Mitchell's testimony about the incident with other parts of the record. For example, Mitchell testified she didn't want to be sexually assaulted "again," but Neal had found there wasn't enough evidence to establish that an earlier sexual assault occurred. As well, Mitchell testified she "did what she was told" because she'd learned that doing so meant avoiding a beating, but Neal had said he wasn't convinced she'd been abused.

Judge gave 'carefully reasoned analysis,' Crown says

Crown attorney Madeleine Williams, meanwhile, argued Neal's decision should be allowed to stand.

Neal "thoroughly explained'' how he reconciled inconsistencies in Mitchell's testimony and how he chose what evidence to believe in a109-page decision, she argued, including his rationale for finding Deuling guilty on the one count of sexual assault.

Williams disagreed that there were general credibility issues with Mitchell, arguing Neal's decision only listed two specific circumstances where Mitchell wasn't credible when recounting details — the first, when she described the glass in Deuling's office at the school gym, and the second, when describing her life circumstances following the sexual assault.

Williams also disagreed that Neal siloed the evidence related to each charge, arguing that there was an "overarching note" on Mitchell's reliability throughout the decision. The only time there was a significant reliability issue, she said, was Mitchell's recollection about her childhood home life, which another sibling had still described as "chaotic."

It was also reasonable, Williams argued, for Neal to accept Mitchell's "detailed recollection" about the sexual assault at the remote area, even if her recollection of "peripheral details" was flawed.

Neal's "carefully reasoned analysis," Williams concluded, should be given deference.

Yukon appeal cases are heard by a panel of three judges. They reserved their decision.

A civil suit filed by Mitchell against Deuling is still before the courts, but has yet to go to trial.