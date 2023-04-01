Court hears sentencing arguments for Whitehorse teacher who sexually assaulted student in the '80s

A former Whitehorse student who was sexually assaulted by her former teacher in the 1980s gave an emotional victim impact statement in court Wednesday as the Crown and defence laid out their positions on sentencing.

Paul Deuling was found guilty of one count of historic sexual assault and acquitted on four other charges after a judge-alone trial in territorial court last year.

All five charges related to the same victim, whom Deuling, now retired, taught and coached in elementary and junior high school. Her name is under a publication ban.

The sexual assault Deuling was convicted of occurred in the mid-1980s, when, under the guise of going to a sports or basketball camp, Deuling drove the then-17-year-old high school student to a remote area and set up camp before having non-consensual intercourse with her.

"My spirit died that day," the victim, who appeared by video call, told the court before addressing Deuling directly.

"I need you to know that you caused me great harm."

Crown asks for four years, defence asks for less time

Crown attorney Neil Thomson argued the facts of the case were on the "high end of seriousness," noting Deuling sexually assaulted a minor while in a position of power and authority and in an isolated location.

Citing a "watershed" Supreme Court of Canada decision that found sexual offences against children should be punished more severely as well as the aggravating factors in the case, Thomson said a sentence of four years in custody was "fit and appropriate."

The Crown is also seeking a DNA order and an order adding Deuling to a national sexual offender registry. The court could also order a weapons ban, though Thomson said the Crown's emphasis was on the first two points.

Defence lawyer Richard Fowler, meanwhile, said two-and-a-half to three years would be appropriate, arguing Deuling's low risk of reoffending should have a "deflationary" effect on his sentence. Other mitigating factors, Fowler told the court, included the fact that Deuling had no previous criminal record, was "elderly" with health issues, had otherwise showed "exemplary" conduct and had "led a life of service and contribution" to his community and family.

While he didn't contest the DNA and sex offender registry orders, Fowler said he was opposed to the court imposing a weapons ban on account of Deuling being active in the hunting, outfitting and guiding community.

Fowler also submitted 21 letters of support for Deuling, whose authors include his ex-wife, children, and former students and colleagues, describing him as a dedicated family man, devoted educator and good friend.

'I never felt safe again'

In her victim impact statement, the former student said she was a vulnerable child with a tough home life when she met Deuling, and came to view him as a trusted adult father-figure.

She recounted that she loved school and running because they helped her escape her reality and the latter made her feel "free and safe."

However, after Deuling sexually assaulted her, "everything changed."

"I never felt safe again," she told the court.

The victim said she suffered physical injuries from the sexual assault, and continues to live with the psychological trauma — she still sleeps with the light on, has never been in a non-abusive romantic relationship and experiences flashbacks.

She accused Deuling of unleashing "evil and darkness" on her life, recalling that while he was "valued and protected" by the education system and community, she became a "scapegoat" and experienced "complete rejection," particularly after becoming pregnant and having a baby.

The victim said she was called names, had to "fight" and "beg" for her education, and, while out in the community, had another teacher ask her, "When's my turn?"

"I was shamed and hated everywhere I walked," she said, describing the situation as a "physical purgatory" that made her already-existing depression turn into a "dark void" that consumed most of her youth and ultimately caused her to leave the Yukon.

"Today," she said to Deuling, "I return this to you — this darkness that was never mine to carry."

Territorial court deputy judge Brian Neal will give his sentencing decision in early May.