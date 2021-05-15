N.W.T. elder Paul Andrew appointed to law society

Paul Andrew, an elder, former broadcaster and the former chief of Tulita, has been appointed as the new lay member of the Law Society of the Northwest Territories.

Andrew said he's always been interested in the law — in fact, 20 years ago he applied for the same position but couldn't take it. At the time, he was a journalist with CBC News and the corporation said it was a conflict of interest.

But now, in his retirement, Andrew said it's the perfect time to take on this new volunteer position. He said he's excited to learn more about how to connect the Dene and the law.

"It's always good timing when reconciliation is at issue," Andrew said on CBC North's Trail's End Thursday.

Brad Patzer, president of the law society — which helps regulate lawyers called to the bar in the N.W.T. — said Andrew has already made good suggestions for how to better the relationship between lawyers and Indigenous people — like attending drum dances and feasts.

I know that because of the position some of these lawyers have ... it is very difficult; they walk a very narrow line. - Paul Andrew

"Attending some of these events that he spoke of, I think is a fantastic idea in order for the legal profession to connect more with the community around us and to educate us about some of the traditional aspects of life in the N.W.T.," Patzer said.

"And also to educate us as an executive about the various things that we could be doing that you know ... we wouldn't necessarily do as lawyers."

Andrew said it's all about disturbing the status quo, and knowing that it's not enough to simply know there's a problem to fix, but to actually take action to fix it.

"Because of the position some of these lawyers have — whether it's in prosecution or defending — that sometimes it is very difficult; they walk a very narrow line. But I think it is also important that Indigenous people see lawyers as just people like the rest of us."

Andrew sits on the executive council of the law society with five lawyers, including Patzer. The lay person is meant to bring a different perspective over their three-year term.