Aivilik MLA Patterk Netser returns to Nunavut cabinet

Patterk Netser was acclaimed as Nunavut's newest cabinet minister at a leadership forum on Friday.

Netser, the MLA for Aivilik, has served as a cabinet minister before, when he was a member of the territory's second legislative assembly.

Between 2006 and 2008, he held the portfolios of environment and economic development and transportation. He was also the minister responsible for the Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission and the Nunavut Housing Corp.

"I'm a bit older now and more mature," he told CBC News after his acclamation was announced.

"I can think a lot better than I did back then, and have some experience under my belt and also work [with] the federal government under our last MP. So over the years, I've gotten a lot of experience on the political matters for Nunavut, so I think I'm ready to go in there."

Netser fills the seat in cabinet left behind by Pat Angnakak, who resigned from cabinet after Premier Joe Savikataaq accused her of breaching cabinet confidentiality and removed her portfolios.

Regular MLAs and one cabinet minister, Lorne Kusugak, voted to censure the government earlier this week over how Angnakak was treated.

Netser said that situation is in the back of his mind as he enters cabinet again.

"But I think I've got experience, and we're unified we can make and do things together. I hope to help bring unity within the cabinet," he said.

Netser said he has an idea of what cabinet portfolio he'd like to take on, but said the decision is up to the premier.

A formal motion to confirm Netser's appointment to cabinet will be made on Monday.