Pat Angnakak announced as Nunavut Liberal candidate

Pat Angnakak will be running to represent the Liberal Party for Nunavut in the upcoming federal election.

The party announced Angnakak's nomination Monday, making her the second candidate vying to become Nunavut's next MP.

Angnakak will be competing against NDP nominee Lori Idlout to replace current NDP member Mumilaaq Qaqqaq.

Angnakak is a sitting two-term MLA in Nunavut. She was elected to Nunavut's legislature in 2013 and re-elected again in 2017 where she was named minister of health, and later housing, before being stripped of the housing portfolio in what Premier Joe Savikataaq characterized as a breach of cabinet confidentiality (though Angnakak disputed that characterization).

Angnakak was born in Cape Dorset and moved to Iqaluit in 1980. She is fluent in both English and Inuktitut.

So far, Angnakak has not publicly resigned from her role as the MLA for Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu.