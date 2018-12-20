Proposed regulations appear unfair to airlines, says Air North president

The president of one northern airline is worried a proposed bill of passenger rights for could unfairly burden airlines.

Joe Sparling, president of Yukon-based airline Air North, said the regulations appear to relieve airports of much of the responsibility for common problems that arise during air travel.

Noting that he has seen the complete regulations, Sparling said "it seems like the airlines are paying the price for almost everything that goes wrong … I'm not sure how fair that is."

On Tuesday, the Canadian Transportation Agency, the independent regulator of Canada's transportation system, announced a proposed bill of rights for air passengers.

Joe Sparling, president of Air North, says mishandled baggage isn't always the airline's fault, so airlines shouldn't take 100 per cent of the responsibility for compensation if something goes wrong. (CBC)

The regulations will be published in full on Saturday, after which the public will have 60 days to comment.

Highlights include:

Compensation for lost or damaged baggage, and for delays due to situations within the airline's control.

Refunds and/or rebooking flights with a competitor in the event of an extended delay or cancellation.

Food and drink for passengers stuck in an airplane on the tarmac or in the airport.

Sparling said airports also have a role to play in compensating passengers for lost or damaged baggage and delays.

Sometimes a bag gets lost between the check-in counter and the airline's belt at the base of the airport, he said.

"We've had bags that we check in up top and they never show up at the bottom, in some of the larger airports, and who knows where they are? Somehow the baggage system misdirects them," said Sparling.

"The airline's got to pay the price for that, and it's not always the airline's fault."

Airlines accountable for baggage, says transportation agency

Scott Streiner, chair and CEO of the transportation agency, said airlines are accountable for lost or damaged baggage.

He said it's important for airlines to work with ground handlers and airports to make sure "if airlines are being held accountable for something, that their partners help make sure that the service is delivered."

It seems like the airlines are paying the price for almost everything that goes wrong. - Air North president Joe Sparling

In the Northwest Territories, the territorial government runs 27 airports.

The Infrastructure Department did not immediately respond to questions about lost baggage and delays at N.W.T. airports.

The transportation agency says it consulted with northern airlines and travellers in Yellowknife this summer.

"The message that we got was, 'Please remember that the airlines that serve the North are kind of vital links for smaller communities, and that they're usually … smaller airlines,'" said Streiner.

Special provisions for smaller airlines

Considering this, the agency recommends some special provisions for smaller airlines. For example, they would pay less in compensation for delays than their larger counterparts.

Also, in the event of an extended delay or cancellation, a major airline might have to rebook passengers on a competitor's flight. Smaller airlines would be exempt from that rule.

Streiner said northern airlines also expressed concerns over delays and cancellations due to weather, but that won't be an issue because there will be no compensation required for these types of delays.

Sparling said he's interested to see how Air North, as a northern airline, will be affected by the new regulations.

"I don't see us being exposed to a lot of the penalties — we don't overbook our flights, we very seldom encounter lengthy tarmac delays, we don't mishandle a lot of baggage," he said, adding Air North already has a compensation policy for mishandled baggage.

Dan Valin, a spokesperson for First Air, said in an email that the company has "always looked to compensate our customers for lost baggage and/or delays caused by mechanical issues to our aircraft."

Kelly Lewis with Canadian North stated in an email, "We did provide input to the Canadian Transportation Agency earlier this year to assist them in developing these regulations.

"Our number one priority is always to provide safe and efficient air service with helpful customer service and straightforward passenger communications."