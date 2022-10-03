Former CBC North supervisor pleads guilty to fraud

A former supervisor at CBC North in Yellowknife has admitted to using his corporate credit card to pay for personal expenses, including vacations to Mexico and Sri Lanka.

Pascal Sterlin worked as CBC North's information technology supervisor from October 2017 to July 2018. The 48-year-old from Laval, Que., was charged with fraud in 2019.

Sterlin originally pleaded not guilty in the case.

He changed that plea in territorial court Monday, two days before his trial was to begin.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Jan. 13, 2023.