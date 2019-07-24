Former CBC North supervisor facing fraud charge

Pascal Sterlin, CBC North's former IT supervisor, is due in court next month to face a charge of fraud alleged to have occurred during his time with the public broadcaster. (Pascal Sterlin/Facebook)

A former supervisor at CBC North has been charged with fraud.

Pascal Sterlin is accused of defrauding the corporation of $7,817 between February and May 2018.

The 44-year-old worked as CBC North's information technology supervisor, based in Yellowknife, from October 2017 to July 2018.

Police allege he got the money by misusing his corporate credit card.

Sterlin has yet to enter a plea to the charge. He was charged last week and released after signing a promise to appear in court August 27.

The allegations against him have not been tested in court.

Sterlin's LinkedIn page says he is a manager with Northwestel, but the company says he is not currently employed by them.