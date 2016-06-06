Some Parks Canada sites and services in Yukon to open Monday

Parks Canada is set to open some sites and services in Yukon starting Monday, but access will be limited.

The agency is reopening more than half its national parks — 29 of 48 — across the country next week, including Kluane National Park and Reserve in Yukon.

There will be no camping yet though. Those parks are only open for day use.

In Kluane, that means certain hiking trails will be open, along with the day-use area at Kathleen Lake. Outhouses and the boat launch will also be open at Kathleen Lake, but the campground is closed. Fires are also prohibited.

Backcountry camping in Kluane Park is also still prohibited, and no permits will be issued this year for mountaineers hoping to explore the Icefield Ranges.

Parks Canada says boating and fishing (with a licence) is permitted in certain areas of Kluane:

Kathleen Lake

Mush Lake

Dezadeash River to confluence with Kaskawulsh

St. Elias Lake

Elsewhere in Yukon, the parking lot and grounds at the S.S. Klondike National Historic Site in Whitehorse will open as of Monday. However, the vessel itself will be closed along with the information centre and washrooms at the site. There will be no tours or programs there.

The parking lot and grounds of the S.S. Klondike National Historic Site in Whitehorse will open, but the vessel itself will be off-limits to visitors. (Sandi Coleman/CBC)

And in Dawson, the Klondike National Historic Sites will mostly remain closed, including Dredge No. 4, the S.S. Keno, and all Parks Canada buildings. Green spaces and boardwalks will be open to visitors though, along with washroom facilities at Dredge No. 4.

Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told The Canadian Press that camping will not be allowed in national parks until at least June 21.

Some of Yukon's territorial parks will be open to campers starting June 4.