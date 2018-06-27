Parks Canada takes aim at reconciliation with ceremonies 'as old as time'

In the spirit of reconciliation, Parks Canada has started a new tradition of inviting Dene elders to usher in the summer season in the Nahanni National Park Reserve.

The first ceremony took place deep within the park last Saturday with a feeding of the fire and drum ceremony.

The gathering is a nod to the cultural and spiritual significance of the land to the Dene — a significance that predates the park reserve's boundaries.

Members of the Liidlii Kue First Nation, in Fort Simpson, and Naha Dehe Dene Band, in Nahanni Butte, took part.

"These ceremonies are as old as time," said Jonathan Tsetso, superintendent of the Nahanni National Park Reserve.

He grew up in Fort Simpson and is a member of the Liidlii Kue First Nation.

Tsetso explained how berries, sugar, tobacco and tea were offered to the fire.

"As the drummers sing, we give thanks to the Creator, the land, the water and the wildlife," he said. "The offering is made to the fire and our thoughts and our prayers rise."

Just above Nailicho, or Virginia Falls. The opening ceremony is a symbolic welcoming to visitors to the park. A similar closing ceremony will be held at the end of the season. (Parks Canada)

Martina Norwegian, who was born and raised in Fort Simpson, took part in the ceremony. Her mother and grandparents lived off the land.

Although Norwegian has flown over the park reserve several times, this was the first time her feet touched the ground.

"I felt such a connection to my ancestors, such a presence," Norwegian said. "As we were feeding the fire, the drummers were behind us, singing, and it was such a spiritual experience."

Historically, Dene families from the Mackenzie Valley travelled by moose skin boats in the summer to traditional fishing and hunting grounds in southern Nahanni.

"A lot of our visitors come into the park at the same time that our ancestors would have been travelling," Tsetso said. "This opening ceremony welcomes visitors to the land."

Cultural revitalization

The ceremony arose in consultation with the Naha Dehe Consensus Team, the group overseeing the co-management of the park reserve.

Tsetso said there was a sense of "urgency" that elders wanted to share cultural practices and stories with Nahanni visitors.

"I feel we demonstrated reconciliation through this ceremony and that makes me feel very proud of our work," Tsetso said.

Parks Canada is undertaking similar acts of reconciliation in national parks across the country.

Plans are underway for a closing ceremony in the fall.