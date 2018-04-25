Parks Canada inviting applications for new Nahanni outfitter

Parks Canada is opening up a space for another outfitter to run trips down the spectacular South Nahanni River, but a Yellowknife outfitter says it's unlikely any N.W.T. companies will qualify.

"We are seeking new river guiding operators in the park," said Jonathan Tsetso, superintendent of Nahanni National Park Reserve. "We want to make sure, when we're looking at these outfitters that they have the experience and qualifications to do the job well."

The new licensee, if one is chosen, would start operating the summer of 2020.

Dan Wong, owner of Jackpine Paddle, says one of the minimum qualifications — three years corporate experience guiding multiple trips on wilderness rivers — is going to disqualify many N.W.T. businesses. Jackpine is in its fourth year as a business, but Wong says his company does not qualify.

"Unfortunately, it's very unlikely that any northern business is going to be successful," said Wong. "As you know, one new outfitter is going to get into the park. So they're going to open the door, one new company is going to walk in, and then they're going to close it again."

One River, 3 companies

For decades, Parks Canada has allowed only three companies to guide trips down the South Nahanni River — by far the most popular canoe route in the Northwest Territories. Last year one of those companies, Nahanni River Adventures, acquired another, Nahanni Wild.

The Nahanni River is one of the most popular paddling trips in the Northwest Territories. (CBC)

Tsetso says Parks settled on the three-year minimum to ensure that outfitters who apply will have proven track records.

"We're keen to attract the best possible applicants who will have the safest and most memorable experiences for our visitors," he said.

The existing licence holders were consulted about the change. Joel Hibbard of Whitehorse-based Nahanni River Adventures and Nahanni Wild said the actions of one company operating in the park could affect the rest.

"If there's an accident and it's shown that it was an inexperienced company with no track record to speak of, I think that would impact all stakeholders," he said.

Hibbard said he welcomes another outfitter. "I don't think another company is going to do anything to hurt our business. If anything it's going to help raise the profile of the Nahanni."

He said the market for trips on the South Nahanni is small, with only about 300 people doing guided trips each summer. Tsetso said about the same amount paddle the river without guides.

'Southern canoe cartel'

Wong said Parks Canada does not set the same high bar for outfitting licences to run trips in other parks, such as Tuktut Nogait near the Arctic coast.

"So this southern canoe cartel, they've had the exclusive privilege to operate trips on the [Nahanni] river for decades," he said. "So the door's going to open and the club is going to grow by one. But it's still going to be a club. It's still going to be exclusive access."

Wong wants to see Parks Canada allow other companies to compete for the existing outfitting licences.

Hibbard says Wong is trying to piggy-back on the business his companies and Black Feather outfitters, the other company that operates in the park, have built up over the years.

Tsetso says having known companies with proven track records operating in the park for decades serves both Parks Canada and the people who paddle Nahanni.