Man busted with assault rifle, drugs in N.W.T. could face 4-7 years in prison

The lawyer for a man arrested with cocaine, cash and a loaded assault rifle near Fort Providence, N.W.T., last year says the accused should get a year off his sentence because his charter rights were breached.

At a sentencing hearing Thursday in Yellowknife, the lawyer for Cassiuis Zane Paradis said the judge previously found police did not have the grounds to stop Paradis's vehicle or search it, failed to advise him why he was being detained, and did not advise him soon enough that he was entitled to speak to a lawyer.

"Each one of those should provide Mr. Paradis with significant relief on this significant sentence," said Fort McMurray defence lawyer Benjamin Lotery in N.W.T. Supreme Court, who recommended a prison sentence in the range of four years.

Prosecutor Morgan Fane called for a sentence of seven years for the 12 charges, including firearms and drug trafficking charges, that Paradis was convicted of.

The rifle found in Paradis's rental vehicle. It was inoperable. (Public Prosecution of Canada)

The 30-year-old travelled to Fort Providence in a Volkswagen he rented in Edmonton in October. Police received several reports from residents of the small community that men in a blue Volkswagen with Alberta plates were selling drugs. The RCMP stopped Paradis as he was heading out of town.

They searched his vehicle and found an assault rifle loaded with 40 bullets, a knife, almost $4,000 in cash, slightly more than four ounces of cocaine (much of it wrapped in tiny amounts for street sale), and so-called "scorebooks" listing drug sales and debts. Paradis was a year into a 10-year firearms ban.

Though there was a 15-year-old passenger in the car, Paradis admitted the drugs, cash and weapons were his, and that he was trafficking cocaine. The teen was convicted of possessing cocaine.

The so-called 'scorebook' found on Paradis upon his arrest. It shows drug debts and payments. (Public Prosecution of Canada)

Rifle inoperable

RCMP analysis of the rifle revealed it contained a spring that prevented it from firing. Police found spare parts for the gun in Paradis car.

"If somebody knew how to render this rifle operable, they could do so easily within a matter of a few minutes," said Fane, conceding, "there was no evidence [Paradis] was or was not aware it was capable of being discharged."

Lotery said the court has no evidence to indicate Paradis knew how to make the gun work.

"You have a weapon that's not fireable, it's inoperable," he said. "That's extremely important in terms of danger to society."

A knife found in Paradis's possession in Fort Providence. (Public Prosecution of Canada)

Lotery said his client has had "a very difficult life to say the least." He said Paradis's father and brother died by suicide. His uncle was shot by police. Lotery said Paradis is addicted to cocaine, alcohol and the anti-anxiety drug Xanax.

Lotery said Paradis is Métis, "but unfortunately, due to some paperwork not being filed," he has no proof of his Aboriginal heritage.

Smallwood said she will announce Paradis's sentence on May 24.