Latest data from Nunavut shows more tuberculosis cases in Pangnirtung

New numbers from Nunavut's health department show that two more people have been diagnosed with active tuberculosis in Pangnirtung in the past three months, while 21 more were diagnosed with latent tuberculosis.

The outbreak of the disease in the hamlet of about 1,500 people continues to grow, the department said in a news release Friday afternoon.

The territory declared the outbreak one year ago today.

Since January 2021, a total of 37 people in Pangnirtung have been diagnosed with active tuberculosis, meaning it can spread from person-to-person through the air.

In that same time frame, 147 people have been diagnosed with latent tuberculosis, which isn't contagious, according to Nunavut's health department, but still needs to be treated to stop it from becoming active.

Symptoms of active tuberculosis include a cough that lasts longer than three weeks, feeling very tired, losing your appetite and having a fever or night sweats.

The Nunavut Department of Health says anyone with those symptoms should go to their health centre and get screened as soon as possible, as should anyone who has been exposed to someone with active tuberculosis.