Pangnirtung, Nunavut declares state of emergency over extended power outages

The Hamlet of Pangnirtung declared a state of emergency on Saturday in response to extended power outages that have left some residents in the community without power for three days.

No repairs crews on the way yet, Qulliq Energy Corporation says

Pangnirtung Hamlet office
Extended power outages in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, have left some residents in the community without power for three days. (Beth Brown/CBC)

The Hamlet of Pangnirtung declared a state of emergency on Saturday in response to extended power outages that have left some residents in the community without power or heat for three days.

Qulliq Energy Corporation, which provides power to the community on Baffin Island, first reported outages in the community on Wednesday.

A charter that was supposed to fly in repair crews from Iqaluit on Saturday afternoon was cancelled because of weather conditions in the community, according to the most recent update from the power corporation.

"All efforts are being made to dispatch line crews as soon as possible. Updates will be provided once a revised departure time has been determined," the update said.

 

 

