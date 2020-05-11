Man charged with assault after alleged attack in Pangnirtung police cell

A man in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, has been charged after another man was allegedly assaulted in an RCMP detachment cell in the community last week.

According to an RCMP news release, the assault occurred on the evening of May 8. The alleged assailant attacked a fellow prisoner occupying the same cell, the release states.

The 54-year-old victim was immediately taken to the community's health centre and was later medevaced to Iqaluit. According to the news release, he is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

A 19-year-old Pangnirtung man was charged with aggravated assault in connection to the incident, and was released from custody with conditions. He's expected to next appear in court on Aug. 17, in Pangnirtung.