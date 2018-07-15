Nunavut mom organizes walk for 4-year-old son who needs wheelchair

On Sunday, people across Nunavut and even as far as England will walk for a young boy from Pangnirtung who is struggling to get a wheelchair.

Jenna Kilabuk's son Kenneth, who will turn five next month, has a physical disability and cannot walk. Kilabuk said the family has been trying to get him a proper wheelchair for years.

"The doctor informed us last year that he will never be able to walk in his life. But he is a strong and resilient boy," the mother said.

Kenneth was fitted for a wheelchair in Ottawa last year, but Kilabuk said they still haven't received it.

Last year doctors told Kenneth's family that he would never walk. Here he is with his grandfather and guardian, Peter Kilabuk. (Submitted by Peter Kilabuk)

"It's very difficult without a proper, comfortable wheelchair," she said.

"It's been very hard and challenging. There's been more obstacles than possibilities to get ... equipment that our child needs."

Kilabuk posted about "A Walk for Kenneth" on Facebook on Tuesday, and people responded from all over Nunavut and beyond.

"I'm overwhelmed with all the support that everyone's sharing," she said.

It's taking place on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Pangnirtung. Kilabuk also knows of people walking in Rankin Inlet, Cambridge Bay, Taloyoak and England.

People in Pangirtung, Nunavut, will walk on Sunday to raise awareness about disabilities. It's called 'A Walk for Kenneth,' in support of Kenneth Kilabuk. (Submitted by Peter Kilabuk)

Kilabuk said she's sent emails and made calls to try to speed up the process for the wheelchair, but for now she said the walk is one thing she can do to raise awareness about people with disabilities.

"It's very difficult to not be able to do something," she said.

"We need to be inclusive and open and try to eliminate those barriers so they can have a good quality of life that can enable them and help them."

With files from Qavavao Peter