RCMP investigating suspicious death in Pangnirtung

RCMP in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, have started a homicide investigation after they found a man dead inside a home in the community early Friday morning.

In a news release issued Friday afternoon, RCMP said they received a report shortly after 1 a.m. about an incident at a residence.

Police say they went to the home immediately, where they found a man who had succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances around the death are considered suspicious, police say, are therefore they're treating it as a homicide, the news release said.

Nunavut RCMP say its major crimes and forensic identifications units are now in the community to investigate.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have information about it, is being asked to contact Nunavut RCMP at 867-979-1111 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.