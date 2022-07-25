Pangnirtung health centre will be closed next month due to staff shortages

The health centre in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, will be temporarily closed next month for about one week, according to the Department of Health.

The closure, which is due to staff shortages, will last from August 1 to 7, according to a news release Monday.

It's the second year in a row where a shortage of summer relief staff for Nunavut's community health centres will force some of those centres to close or reduce services.

Nunavut's Health department was dealing with a 50 per cent vacancy rate among its permanent nursing staff in June, spokesperson Chris Puglia said in an email last month.

While the health centre is closed, paramedics will be on site to respond to emergencies or provide life-threatening care the Monday news release said.

The department will also set up virtual health services to support residents, and calls to the health centre are set to be directed to those virtual support services. Calls could also be automatically forwarded to other communities, the release said.

Residents are warned of possible delays in getting care during this time, but callers are encouraged not to hang up. The department said support staff will be available by phone to assist with services such as filling prescriptions and medical travel.

Those in need of prescription refills should arrangements ahead of the closure.

The department said service reductions or closures could change depending on staff availability. People can still arrange to get COVID- 19 vaccines by appointment.

The department said it's working with government and territorial partners to "ensure Nunavummiut have access to necessary health services while addressing staff shortages."