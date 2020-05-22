Pangnirtung man arrested after shooting into occupied residence, say RCMP

RCMP in Iqaluit say that a man from Pangnirtung, Nunavut, has been charged after a shooting incident.

In a news release sent Friday morning, police said on Tuesday at around 10 p.m. they responded to multiple calls reporting that a man was firing shots in the community.

Pangnirtung RCMP responded and surrounded an area "while shots being fired continued." Police said they reacted immediately and found the suspect, who surrendered and was taken into their custody "without further incident."

An investigation determined multiple shots had been fired into an occupied residence, according to the release.

"We are very fortunate no one was injured in this rapidly unfolding situation. Sadly, the family dog was killed. The rapid response of the Pangnirtung RCMP prevented further harm to community members," Cpl. Jamie Savikataaq said in the release.

A 29-year-old from Pangnirtung is charged with intentionally discharging a firearm along with "several other weapons related and Criminal Code offences."

He appeared before a justice of the peace on Thursday, said the release, and was remanded into custody. Police said his next scheduled court appearance is July 6 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

Nunavut RCMP are also reminding residents about the importance of properly securing guns and storing ammunition separately from the firearm.

"When firearms and ammunition are easily accessible and an individual is not in the right place of mind, the results can be damaging and life altering."