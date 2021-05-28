RCMP seize $37K, amphetamines in Pangnirtung bust

RCMP say they've seized nearly half a kilogram of drugs and $37,000 in a bust in the fly-in community of Pangnirtung, Nunavut.

A release sent Friday says police found the cash and 436 grams of amphetamines while executing a search warrant at a residence in the community.

Four people were arrested, including three named in the release and one identified only as a "young person." All were charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The suspects are due to make their first appearance in court in Pangnirtung on August 16.