RCMP seize $37K, amphetamines in Pangnirtung bust
Four people, including one 'young person', were arrested and charged, according to an RCMP release.
RCMP say they've seized nearly half a kilogram of drugs and $37,000 in a bust in the fly-in community of Pangnirtung, Nunavut.
A release sent Friday says police found the cash and 436 grams of amphetamines while executing a search warrant at a residence in the community.
Four people were arrested, including three named in the release and one identified only as a "young person." All were charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The suspects are due to make their first appearance in court in Pangnirtung on August 16.