Get COVID-19 test if you've been to Pangnirtung since Dec. 3, says Nunavut's top doc

Anyone who has been to Pangnirtung since Dec. 3 should get a COVID-19 test, says Nunavut's chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson.

In a Friday news release, the Nunavut government urged anyone who has been to the community of about 1,600 to call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-975-8601 to schedule testing.

It added those people should not go to a local health centre in person.

"Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms — runny nose, sore throat, cough, fever or difficulty breathing — is advised to call the COVID hotline between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EDT or notify their community health centre right away by telephone," states the release.

The community saw its first two cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 21. At the time, Patterson asked people to get vaccinated, avoid unnecessary travel, wear masks and keep social circles small over the holidays to avoid further spread.

Earlier Friday, all Nunavut communities were put in lockdown as COVID-19 cases increased in the territory.

The Nunavut government said there were eight cases in the territory and was taking these measures to try and break the transmission of the virus.