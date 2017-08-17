Pair plead guilty to helping man accused of murdering Breanna Menacho

A man and a woman pleaded guilty in a Yellowknife courtroom Monday to being accessories after the fact to the murder of Breanna Menacho.

Menacho was found dead in a Yellowknife apartment on May 6, according to police. She was 22 years old.

On Monday, Lisa Leona Brule and Jordan Nande pleaded guilty in Northwest Territories Supreme Court to helping the man accused of murdering Menacho, Devon Larabie, evade police after the killing. Details of their sentencing hearing are covered by a temporary publication ban.

Brule, 21, was not in the courtroom for the sentencing. She attended by video link from a jail in Fort Smith, N.W.T. She sobbed and repeated "I'm sorry ... I'm so sorry" as the prosecutor read out a victim impact statement written by Menacho's mother.

Nande, 24, was in court for the hearing. Long hair framing his face hid his reactions during the hearing. At the end of the hearing, both he and Brule apologized to Menacho's family.

The prosecutor and the lawyers for Brule and Nande are calling for the same sentence for both, from 9 to 12 months' jail time plus two years' probation.

The two have been in custody since shortly after Menacho's death. With credit for that time, the sentence would amount to time served for Brule. Nande would remain in custody to serve out an unrelated sentence for assault causing bodily harm.

Justice Karan Shaner is scheduled to give her decision in the case on Wednesday.