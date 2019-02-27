Pair charged with second-degree murder in death of City Cab driver

Both suspects in the death of a Yellowknife cab driver in November have each been charged with second-degree murder.

James Schiller, 49, and Elias Schiller, 18, were arrested and charged after City Cab driver Ahmed Mahamud Ali was found unconscious in the back seat of an SUV outside Stanton Territorial Hospital on Nov. 19. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Dates for the pair's preliminary inquiry have been set for May 1 for one day, followed by three days of inquiries on Sept. 25, 26 and 27.

A preliminary inquiry is used to determine whether the Crown has enough evidence to bring the matter to trial.

RCMP have not confirmed whether the pair are related. On Elias Schiller's Facebook page, a man named James Schiller is listed as his father.