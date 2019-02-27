Pair charged with second-degree murder in death of City Cab driver
Dates for the pair’s preliminary inquiry have been set for May 1 for one day, followed by Sept. 25-27
Both suspects in the death of a Yellowknife cab driver in November have each been charged with second-degree murder.
'We are a community': 80 Yellowknife cabbies honour slain driver
2nd suspect charged with murder in Yellowknife taxi driver's death
Yellowknife's City Cab to install panic buttons in vehicles after driver's death
James Schiller, 49, and Elias Schiller, 18, were arrested and charged after City Cab driver Ahmed Mahamud Ali was found unconscious in the back seat of an SUV outside Stanton Territorial Hospital on Nov. 19. He was pronounced dead shortly after.
Dates for the pair's preliminary inquiry have been set for May 1 for one day, followed by three days of inquiries on Sept. 25, 26 and 27.
A preliminary inquiry is used to determine whether the Crown has enough evidence to bring the matter to trial.
RCMP have not confirmed whether the pair are related. On Elias Schiller's Facebook page, a man named James Schiller is listed as his father.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.