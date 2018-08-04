Paddling from Fort Good Hope to the Midway Lake Music Festival

A group of people from Fort Good Hope took the scenic route to a music festival near Fort McPherson, N.W.T., this weekend.

Arthur Tobac and several others are making their way to the popular Midway Lake Music Festival by boat.

He said as many as 10 boats left Fort Good Hope and paddled six or seven hours to Tsiighetchic. From there they planned to take vehicles the rest of the way to the festival, about 25 kilometres from Fort McPherson.

Many years ago, Tobac said he made the same trip.

"It was a really beautiful day at that time and it was like a really good scenic journey, for me anyways, and I always sort of remember it," he said. "Every year that they do this I sort of want to continue that just for the scenery."

The paddlers also expected to meet up with a crew from the National Film Board along the way.

Tobac said they would be filming some of the drummers travelling to the festival. Some of the film crew also filmed the historic Berger pipeline inquiry, he explained, and are interested in catching up with the drummers who were just young boys at the time.

The paddlers will go from Fort Good Hope to Tsiigehtchic and then take vehicles the rest of the way to the festival. (Google)

Music 'just the icing on the cake'

The Midway Lake Music Festival includes traditional Gwich'in jigs, waltzes and square dances, along with contests, music, food and games. People come from as far as Alberta and Alaska to attend the events held over the August long weekend each year.

Tobac said he loves going for the friendships he has developed with people from the Delta.

"If they can again accommodate us that would be a really welcome and kind gesture for us, he said.

"There's people there that are very kind and generous and they look after us very well.

"The music is just the icing on the cake."

With files from Mary Powder and Mark Hadlari