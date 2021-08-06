P.J. Akeeagok resigns as head of Qikiqtani Inuit Association, plans to run for MLA

The president of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association is resigning.

P.J. Akeeagok, who held the position for the past seven years, announced he's leaving in a Facebook post Friday afternoon, effective immediately.

In his post, Akeeagok said he plans to run as an MLA in the upcoming territorial election.

"Being elected to this office has been a tremendous privilege and honour," he wrote.

"As such, it is with a heavy heart that I now announce my intentions to step down from this position, effective immediately. I do not make this decision lightly."

He said after "long discussions" with his wife, family, and with elders, he's made the decision to pursue candidacy in Nunavut's upcoming territorial election, set for Oct. 25.

"When I first ran for QIA President, our platform centred on education," Akeeagok wrote.

"My hope was to implement programs that lightened the load of daycare costs on Inuit families, instilled a strong foundation of our language and provided exceptional cultural programming for our children."

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed, Nunavut Tunngavik president Aluki Kotiek, Qikiqtani Inuit Association president P.J. Akeeagok, Infrastructure minister Catherine McKenna and Nunavut deputy premier David Akeeagok pose for a group photo following an announcement at Nunavut Arctic College, in Iqaluit, on Wednesday. (Emma Tranter/CP)

His resignation comes the same week a historic, deep-sea port project was announced in Qikiqtarjuaq, one that has been awaited for decades.

Akeeagok pointed out some of his accomplishments while in his role, like negotiating a long-awaited apology related to the findings of the Qikiqtani Truth Commission, which began as in investigation into the killing of sled dogs as Inuit first moved into communities and morphed into a community history project covering the years 1950 to 1975.

He said there are still more issues to work through, like children's education, he says, or growing "sustainable industries like fishing," which he hopes to work on if elected as an MLA.

"I want to also thank you as my community for your continued trust in me as we journey this new path," Akeeagok's statement reads.

"We must never lose sight of our shared vision for Nunavut. I hope to have your support as I take on this next step."

He said for the time being, he and his family intends to spend the next few "precious summer weeks on the nuna/tariuq, berry picking, fishing and clam digging."