Overlander Sports under new — and familiar — management as longtime owners retire

When it comes to balancing a thriving business with raising a family, Sandra and Bill Stirling somehow managed to crack the code.

It's been 40 years since Sandra opened the Overlander in Yellowknife with the help of private partners. In that time, it's grown to be something of an institution in the city — a place dedicated to sports of all kinds.

"I didn't know what I was doing," Sandra recalled of those early days back in the 1980s. "I had no background in business at all, had no clue. But these other people who were my silent partners were businesspeople, and they guided me along the way ... They were my mentors and my investors and my helpers. It was great."

Now, at nearly 70, Sandra and her husband Bill are officially handing the reins over to their daughter, Aislinn Stirling-Crosby, and her husband, Jordan Crosby. The longtime owners are now retiring.

Bill said he's happy to see the business stay in the family.

"Like so many mom-and-pop shops, you put your whole being into it. You nurture it, and it's almost like a child, you know? You want to see it grow and thrive and do well," he said. "It's nice to see that my family is interested and want to see it continue."

The new owners are two familiar faces. Aislinn and Jordan have technically co-owned the store for a year, and Jordan has been the manager for several years.

Aislinn, who grew up around the store, said she's looking forward to taking on the challenge of her parents' legacy.

"They were somehow working here so hard, and being there for us as kids, too," Aislinn said.

"I feel like that's something that Jordan and I are going to be working to achieve, because it's full-on here at the store, and then you get home and it's full-on with the kids. So it's just full-on, 24-7."

The Stirlings' main secret, Sandra said, was simple.

"We had one important rule, and that was to try and not discuss work at home. We tried really hard to keep our work life separate from our home life," she said.

A good team

The other Stirling secret, Aislinn believes, is the strength of Sandra and Bill's partnership.

Though Sandra started the business, Bill eventually became the face of it.

"He stepped up in a big way, especially when my mom was home for a couple years raising me," Aislinn recalled. "He would spend more time up on the floor ... but she's just been here, quietly working behind the scenes, working away every day too."

She said that's a lesson she wants to bring to her and Jordan's time as owners: the importance of being a team.

As for Jordan's part, the responsibility of continuing a 40-year tradition is one he takes seriously.

He said he's learned some valuable lessons from Sandra and Bill about the importance of putting community ahead of money.

"They taught me ... that connection and word of mouth is just as good as dollars," he said.

He pointed to social media posts about the Stirlings' retirement, many of which lauded Bill and Sandra for their years at the store.

"I can tell that that level of respect really means a lot more than probably any paycheck they cashed," he said.

"It's a huge thing they taught me — just to remain respectable, honest and go a long ways."