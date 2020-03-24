Overdue hunters found safe near N.W.T.'s MacKay Lake, say RCMP

Two overdue hunters have been located safe in the N.W.T.'s MacKay Lake area, according to a news release from RCMP.

According to the release, the two hunters, from Hay River and Lutselk'e, left their base camp with a group on a caribou hunt last Saturday on snowmobiles. RCMP did not name the hunters.

The pair were separated from the group and failed to return to their base camp "in the MacKay Lake area," according to the release.

MacKay Lake is located south of the territory's diamond mines, about 200 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.

When the hunters failed to return by Sunday morning, a member of the group contacted RCMP by satellite phone, advising that they were overdue. Police then began a search and rescue operation with the assistance of Civil Air Search and Rescue and the hunting group.

At about 1:25 p.m. that day, the hunters were found safe.

In their release, police stressed the importance of planning properly when travelling out on the land, taking precautions such as carrying a satellite phone or other means of communication, carrying emergency supplies, and wearing suitable clothing and proper footwear.