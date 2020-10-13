Searchers find overdue N.W.T. boater injured at cabin
Man spotted immobilized with non-life threatening injury, police say
A Yellowknife boater who was reported overdue last week was found injured at a remote cabin, police say.
In a news release on Tuesday, RCMP say the man was expected back on Thursday evening. A search began on Friday after he did not return.
Police say the man was believed to be at a cabin near the east arm of Great Slave Lake. An aerial search by the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) found the man on Friday, apparently immobilized and "flagging a red object," the release says.
A helicopter was then sent to retrieve the man. Police say he was taken to hospital in Yellowknife, suffering from a non-life threatening injury.
Yellowknife RCMP is reminding people to carry a communications device when travelling on water or land, and to leave a plan with a friend or relative, including an expected time of return.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.