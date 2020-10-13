Searchers find overdue N.W.T. boater injured at cabin

A Yellowknife boater who was reported overdue last week was found injured at a remote cabin, police say.

In a news release on Tuesday, RCMP say the man was expected back on Thursday evening. A search began on Friday after he did not return.

Police say the man was believed to be at a cabin near the east arm of Great Slave Lake. An aerial search by the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) found the man on Friday, apparently immobilized and "flagging a red object," the release says.

A helicopter was then sent to retrieve the man. Police say he was taken to hospital in Yellowknife, suffering from a non-life threatening injury.

Yellowknife RCMP is reminding people to carry a communications device when travelling on water or land, and to leave a plan with a friend or relative, including an expected time of return.